20 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Lake Oswego KinderCare

The exterior of the Lake Grove KinderCare facility in Lake Oswego. (Photo via Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty people tested positive for COVID-19 after being at the KinderCare facility in Lake Oswego, officials say.

According to a Clackamas County official, children, staff and family members were among those who tested positive. The Lake Grove KinderCare facility closed June 12, when they saw “the first sign of illness” — before any positive test had come back. The center has since remained closed for a thorough cleaning.

KinderCare has stated that the health and safety of children, families and staff are still their top priority. The child care center has been cooperating with the county as they work together in order to mitigate any further spread.

“As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses in Lake Grove, we partnered with the Clackamas County Health Department and closed the center for 14 days to allow for a professional deep cleaning, retraining on our protocols and re-testing of our staff before we reopen,” a KinderCare spokesperson said.

“We’re also taking the extra step of retraining all of our Oregon center staff to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon.”

