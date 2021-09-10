20 new COVID deaths reported in Oregon

New OHSU forecast predicts hospitals across Oregon will remain under severe strain for the next two to three months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

These latest deaths raise the state death toll to 3,414.

The OHA reported 2,453 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 296,825.

There were 1,148 COVID hospitalizations across Oregon, which was two fewer than the previous day, and 280 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of eight.

There were 64 available adult ICU beds out of 644 total and 342 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,371.

A new projection from OHSU shows that while hospitalizations have peaked, the current COVID-19 surge is far from over. The new forecast reveals hospitals across Oregon will remain under severe strain for the next two to three months, with a gradual decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The OHA reported that 10,166 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 9. The seven-day running average is now 7,549 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,863,689 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,867,541 doses of Moderna and 204,737 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,669,256 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,428,279 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (38), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (7), Columbia (38), Coos (34), Crook (31), Curry (8), Deschutes (199), Douglas (129), Grant (12), Harney (11), Hood River (7), Jackson (156), Jefferson (23), Josephine (77), Klamath (44), Lake (12), Lane (248), Lincoln (42), Linn (173), Malheur (24), Marion (201), Morrow (8), Multnomah (246), Polk (67), Sherman (1), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (89), Union (43), Wallowa (9), Wasco (28), Washington (190) and Yamhill (45).

Oregon’s 3,395th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9. Location of death is being confirmed. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,396th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,397th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,398th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sept. 8 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,399th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,400th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,401st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,402nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,403rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 8 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,404th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,405th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 9 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,406th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,407th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,408th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 4 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,409th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,410th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 8 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,411th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,412th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 1 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,413th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 1 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,414th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 31 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.