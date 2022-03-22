PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight more people succumbed to COVID-related illnesses, the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday, and another 269 new cases were recorded in 28 counties.

Twenty of those reporting counties have fewer than 10 cases in the latest report:

Benton (5), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Grant (5), Hood River (3), Jackson (19), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (42), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Malheur (1), Marion (15), Multnomah (55), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (26) and Yamhill (8).

Cumulatively, a total of 701,992 cases have been recorded in Oregon since the pandemic began. The latest deaths brought that overall toll to 6983, officials said.

Those who died ranged in age from 50 to 95 and lived in 6 different counties.

Hospitalizations and those in ICU continue to fall, officials said. There are 13 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID than on Monday and one less person in ICU.

Vaccinations per day remain pretty stable at 2303 in the rolling 7-day average.