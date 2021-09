PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 200 students at Reynolds Middle School were possibly exposed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A school spokesperson said a person who later tested positive was in the cafeteria and exposed the students. The students were instructed to quarantine and will return to school on Monday.

Earlier this week, about 1,000 students and staff at Reynolds High School were told to quarantine. They will return to class in-person on Monday as well.