2020 Naked Bike Ride canceled — kind of

Riders urged to ride naked on their own on June 27

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic has now taken its toll on naked bike riders.

For years, thousands of cyclists have ridden the streets of Portland without clothes to celebrate World Naked Bike Ride Day — ostensibily to promote cycling and environmental friendliness. Other cities also hold this event on the same day.

But this year’s organized Naked Bike Ride has been cancelled. In its place, organizers want people to ride naked on their own at any time on June 27, 2020.

“This year there will be no start location or start time due to Covid-19. Instead, riders are encouraged to celebrate World Naked Bike Ride DAY — riding wherever they’d like whenever they’d like on June 27th,” organizers posted on their website.

While nudity in the city of Portland is banned in a public place “open or available to persons of the opposite sex,” nudity as a form of protest is protected under state law.