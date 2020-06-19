206 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Oregon reported a new record number of confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, in addition to one new related death on Friday.

Oregon Health Authority said 206 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state’s total to 6,572; the death brings the statewide total to 188.

The death was an 84-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on June 3 and died in her residence on June 10; she reportedly had underlying medical conditions.

Multnomah County had the highest number of reported cases on Friday, with 49. Six other counties had double-digit numbers: Lincoln, with 31; Umatilla, with 24; Clackamas, with 23; Marion, with 20; Washington, with 17, Klamath, with 12.

Union, which has seen a recent outbreak, reported six new cases on Friday. Jefferson County reported four, while Morrow County reported five. Lane, Deschutes and Douglas counties each reported three cases on Friday, while two cases were reported in Hood River. Linn, Coos, Malheur and Wallowa counties each reported one new case on Friday.

Friday is also the first day for Phase 1 reopening for Multnomah County, which has the state’s largest population and highest number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths.