21 new COVID deaths reported, 18 more hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record number of deaths were reported on Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, with 21 more Oregonians succumbing to COVID-19.

1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases were also reported, bringing the state total to 67,333.

The state’s death toll stands at 847.

OHA also reported 18 people have been hospitalized since Monday’s reporting, with 474 people total. 113 of them are in ICU beds.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (44), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (9), Lane (57), Lincoln (23), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (113), Morrow (5), Multnomah (150), Polk (30), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (4), Wasco (9), Washington (183), and Yamhill (24).

The 21 deaths were reported by OHA as follows: