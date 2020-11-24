21 new COVID deaths reported, 18 more hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record number of deaths were reported on Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, with 21 more Oregonians succumbing to COVID-19.
1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases were also reported, bringing the state total to 67,333.
The state’s death toll stands at 847.
OHA also reported 18 people have been hospitalized since Monday’s reporting, with 474 people total. 113 of them are in ICU beds.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (7), Deschutes (44), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (9), Lane (57), Lincoln (23), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (113), Morrow (5), Multnomah (150), Polk (30), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (4), Wasco (9), Washington (183), and Yamhill (24).
The 21 deaths were reported by OHA as follows:
- 74-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 19, at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 18, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 15, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- 93-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 10, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- 89-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11, in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 20, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 18, at Portland Veteran’s Administration Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- 82-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 21, at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- 89-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on Nov. 4, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 20, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 14, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- 33-year-old man in Marion County who died on Nov. 12, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
