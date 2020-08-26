21 Oregon counties record COVID cases, death toll rises

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 21 Oregon counties accounted for 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday. Another 6 people died, raising the overal death toll in the state to 433.

Three women and 3 men are the latest to succumb to the coronavirus in the state. They ranged in age from 55 to 92 and lived in Baker, Jefferson, Marion and Multnomah counties. Five of them had underlying conditions while the death certificate for the other listed “COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.”

Of the 222 new cases, Multnomah (54), Marion (38), Jackson (25) and Umatilla (24) accounted for 141. The other counties recording cases: Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Josephine (2), Lane (8), Lincoln (3), Linn (1), Malheur (9), Morrow (2), Polk (1), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 25,571 cases in Oregon.