211info sees increase in calls as vaccine eligibility line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 211info has seen a dramatic increase in calls as the vaccine rollout is underway in Oregon.

CEO Dan Herman tells KOIN 6 that they were taking about 400 calls per day before the pandemic. Now, especially in the last two weeks, the line receives as many as 2000 calls per day.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s our mission and we’re glad to do the work,” Herman said.

Before the pandemic, 211info was providing callers with referrals to basic needs programs such as food, shelter, health care and more. Now, they are still doing that on top of being the vaccine eligibility line for the state.

Herman said any time there is a change in the distribution of the vaccine, the calls spike. They are expecting even more calls to come in once other populations are eligible.

Volumes are lower on the weekends. Herman recommends trying the line at different times of the day.

“Listen to voice tree, it will instruct you to leave your name and contact information so we can call you back,” Herman said.

The organization has hired over 60 new employees to help field calls and still have 30 open positions.