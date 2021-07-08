212 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021, file photo, Kent State University student Regan Raeth, of Hudson, Ohio, looks at her vaccination bandage as she waits for 15 minutes after her shot in Kent, Ohio. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the end of the state’s mask mandate as new COVID-19 cases decrease and more Ohioans get vaccinated. DeWine said the mask mandate will end June 2 except for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 212 new COVID cases were reported in Oregon on Thursday, bringing the state total to 209,973.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,790. 100 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 28 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 5,406 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state has administered 2,564,438 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,752,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,177 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (23), Columbia (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Josephine (15), Klamath (8), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (23), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Polk (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (17), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,789th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,790th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 6 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.