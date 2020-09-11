23 counties record COVID cases; Oregon deaths on brink of 500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 23 Oregon counties recorded new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in the Friday report from state health officials, on the day the death toll reached the brink of 500.
The 215 new cases brought the total COVID cases in Oregon to 28,865. More than half of the new cases came from Multnomah, Marion, Washington and Clackamas counties.
The other cases came from Baker (2), Benton (6), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Linn (3), Malheur (27), Morrow (2), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2) and Yamhill (4).
Two men died, aged 64 and 91, bringing the overall total to 499. Both men had underlying health conditions.
The information comes one day after the OHA reported the number of new coronavirus cases declined in the state of Oregon for the 5th consecutive week.
The weekly report showed a 5% drop in cases and more than 30% since the pandemic’s peak in mid-July. There were 23 deaths that week, down from 39 the week before. And the positive test rate dropped to 4.3%, a 0.1% decline week-to-week.
But those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to have the highest reported infection rate, while hospitalizations are highest in older people. Nearly half of all deaths were in people 80 or older, officials said.
Evacuating during quarantine
If you or a household member are quarantining or isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please take the following precautions:
- If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. Follow all instructions from fire officials.
- If you have time, reach out to your local public health authority, who should have already been in contact with you about your isolation/quarantine. They may have solutions to help you continue to isolate/quarantine if you are evacuated.
- Should you be directed to a shelter or other evacuation space, please let officials know you are in isolation/quarantine so that they can take steps to keep you distanced from other evacuees.
- Wear a mask at all times when outside your home, or if you may come into contact with people who do not live with you.
- If you are an older adult or a person with disabilities, reach out to the Aging and Disabilities Resource Connection for information about resources 1-855-ORE-ADRC(1-855-673-2372).
- Practice physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, if you must travel outside your home for any reason, including evacuation.
- More information about wildfire safety and your health is available on healthoregon.org/wildfires.
- Additional resources can be found by calling 2-1-1