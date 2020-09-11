23 counties record COVID cases; Oregon deaths on brink of 500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 23 Oregon counties recorded new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in the Friday report from state health officials, on the day the death toll reached the brink of 500.

The 215 new cases brought the total COVID cases in Oregon to 28,865. More than half of the new cases came from Multnomah, Marion, Washington and Clackamas counties.

The other cases came from Baker (2), Benton (6), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (8), Linn (3), Malheur (27), Morrow (2), Polk (5), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (2) and Yamhill (4).

Two men died, aged 64 and 91, bringing the overall total to 499. Both men had underlying health conditions.

The information comes one day after the OHA reported the number of new coronavirus cases declined in the state of Oregon for the 5th consecutive week.

The weekly report showed a 5% drop in cases and more than 30% since the pandemic’s peak in mid-July. There were 23 deaths that week, down from 39 the week before. And the positive test rate dropped to 4.3%, a 0.1% decline week-to-week.

But those between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to have the highest reported infection rate, while hospitalizations are highest in older people. Nearly half of all deaths were in people 80 or older, officials said.

Evacuating during quarantine

If you or a household member are quarantining or isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please take the following precautions: