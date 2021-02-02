23 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The new deaths raise the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,981, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Details about those who died were not immediately available.

OHA also reported 619 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus on Tuesday in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (8), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (15), Harney (3), Hood River (7), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (18), Lake (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (5), Linn (10), Malheur (5), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (21), Sherman (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

Oregon has recorded a total of 143,978 cases since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 262 Oregonians were hospitalized, with 61 of them in intensive care units.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 454,246 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 696,100 doses have been delivered to sites across the state.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.