2,352 new COVID-19 cases reported across 34 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon logged 2,352 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the state total to 291,978.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 47 new COVID-related deaths, raising the state death toll to 3,373.

There were 1,138 people hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, which was two fewer than the previous day, and 297 patients in ICU beds, which was a decrease of three, the OHA said. There were no adult ICU beds available in Region 9. In total, there were 43 available adult ICU beds out of 640 total (7% availability) and 343 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,336 (8% availability).

The OHA reported that 7,437 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 7. The seven-day running average is now 8,641 doses per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,858,274 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,862,451 first and second doses of Moderna and 203,716 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,665,184 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,430,793 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (40), Clackamas (137), Clatsop (6), Columbia (18), Coos (154), Crook (30), Curry (37), Deschutes (86), Douglas (132), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (19), Hood River (5), Jackson (201), Jefferson (8), Josephine (86), Klamath (85), Lake (21), Lane (142), Lincoln (12), Linn (118), Malheur (82), Marion (257), Morrow (6), Multnomah (147), Polk (64), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (115), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (29), Washington (135) and Yamhill (139).

Details about the latest reported deaths were not immediately available.