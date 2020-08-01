24 Oregon counties report 330 new COVID cases

3 more deaths bring overall total to 325

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Twenty-four of Oregon’s 36 counties reported a total of 330 new confirmed/presumptive coronavirus cases, along with the deaths of 3 more people.

Umatilla County, which was rolled back to Baseline status on Friday by Gov. Kate Brown, reported another 33 cases. Morrow County, which was put back to Phase 1 on Friday, recorded 8 more cases.

The tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties had a combined total of 128 cases. Marion County, which was added to the “Watch List” earlier in the week, recorded 40 more cases.

The other counties reporting new cases on Saturday are Baker (2), Benton (3), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Linn (6), Malheur (17), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Wasco (4) and Yamhill (15).

The cumulative total of cases in Oregon now stands at 18,817.

The 3 people who died were two women and a man ranging in aged from 73 to 91. They lived in Washington, Yamhill and Deschutes counties and all had underlying health conditions.

The cumulative total of deaths in Oregon from COVID-19 now stands at 325.

According to the OHA, Multnomah County has recorded the most deaths in the state, 92. Marion County has 67, Clackamas has 36, Umatilla 24, Washington 23, Polk 12, Yamhill 11, Linn 10, Lincoln 9, Malheur 9, Deschutes 8, Benton 6, Wasco, Lane and Jefferson 3 each, Union 2, Wallowa, Klamath, Josephine, Morrow, Jackson, Douglas 1 each.