24-year-old Oregon man among 4 new COVID deaths

Oregon has now logged 199,391 cases since the start of the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll increased by four on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,628.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases. Oregon has now seen a total of 199,391 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 274 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 75 patients in ICU beds.

OHA said 25,851 new doses of COVID vaccinations were added to Oregon’s immunization registry on Tuesday. To date, Oregon has administered 2,124,214 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,550,655 first and second doses of Moderna and 135,220 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today,1,755,318 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,182,229 people who have had at least one dose.

The state is averaging 30,070 doses per day.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (12).

Oregon’s 2,625th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,626th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 1 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,627th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,628th COVID-19 death is a 24-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.