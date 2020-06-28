247 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Oregon, no new deaths

A health worker takes a nasal sample for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. Delhi government commenced COVID 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in and around containment zones of the capital with a sharp rise in caseloads. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, putting the state at 8,341 total confirmed cases since mid-March.

No new deaths were reported, leaving Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll unchanged at 202, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The new cases reported Sunday were from following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).