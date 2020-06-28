247 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Oregon, no new deaths

Coronavirus

Death toll remains at 202

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, putting the state at 8,341 total confirmed cases since mid-March.

No new deaths were reported, leaving Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll unchanged at 202, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The new cases reported Sunday were from following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (9), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Malheur (11), Marion (43), Morrow (8), Multnomah (52), Polk (3), Umatilla (48), Union (2), Wasco (3), Washington (29), Yamhill (1).

