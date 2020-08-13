25 Oregon counties again report COVID cases; 8 more deaths

Overall cases in Oregon now at 22,300

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Eight people ranging in age from 55 to 85 died from COVID-19, bringing the Oregon death toll to 383, officials said Thursday.

A total of 294 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties. The tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties combined for 134 of those cases.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 22,300 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oregon.

The 25 counties with confirmed cases: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (13), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (7), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (35), Morrow (6), Multnomah (84), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (9).

Of the 8 deaths, 3 were in Multnomah County, 2 in Clackamas County and one each in Deschutes, Columbia and Malheur counties. Six of them had underlying health conditions, while a determination for others is pending.