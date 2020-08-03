25 Oregon counties record new COVID cases; Umatilla has most

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Umatilla County, which was rolled back to Baseline status last week by Gov. Kate Brown, had 64 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in the Monday report by the Oregon Health Authority, far more than any of the other 24 counties with cases.

A total of 272 new cases were recorded, bringing the overall total to 19,366. Multnomah County, put on the “Watch List” last week, had the second-most cases with 49.

Two more men died — a 50-year-old from Multnomah County and a 71-year-old from Marion County — bringing the cumulative total of deaths in Oregon to 328.

Earlier Monday, Multnomah County Lead Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said she doesn’t see the county going back into a shutdown.

“I don’t foresee a Multnomah County stay at home order in the near future,” Dr. Vines said.

The county is currently seeing around 72 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, no where near they need to be in order to reopen in-person learning at schools, Dr. Vines said.

The Oregon mandated metric for reopening schools is 10 cases per 100,000 people. That’s about 81 cases per week in the county. The county hasn’t been below 10 cases per 100,000 since the week of May 17.

Other counties reporting COVID cases Monday:

Baker (3), Benton (2), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Jackson (9), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Morrow (1), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Wasco (9), Washington (19), and Yamhill (27).

