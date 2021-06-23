27-year-old Lane County woman among new COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon needs 38,143 more adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to reach the 70% threshold, officials said Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority said 8,306 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The state is averaging 10,112 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,447,918 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,712,278 first and second doses of Moderna and 163,958 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The OHA said 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose and 2,115,776 have completed a vaccine series.

Two more people with COVID-19 have died, raising Oregon’s death toll to 2,759. The OHA reported 233 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 207,333. There were 155 people being treated for COVID-19 at Oregon hospitals and 34 patients in ICU beds.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (4), Clackamas (14), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (13), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wasco (10), Washington (12), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2758th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 20 and died on June 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2759th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 20 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Weekly report

The OHA’s weekly COVID report released Wednesday shows decreases in daily cases and an increase in hospitalizations from the previous week. There were 1,697 new daily cases during the week of Monday, June 14, through Sunday, June 20 which marks a 4.7% decline from the previous week and the lowest weekly case count in nine months.

However, new COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose from 152 to 161.

There were 26 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 36 reported the previous week.

There were 68,601 tests for COVID-19 for the week of June 13 through June 19. The percentage of positive tests was 3.3%, down from 4.0% the prior week.