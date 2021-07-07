273 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

A health worker takes a swab from a teenager during a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Local authorities have called on teenagers to be tested due to the increase of people in the town contracting coronavirus, after returning from vacations, in the small village of Salou, northeast of Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 273 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 209,764.

Six new deaths were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 2,788. 106 Oregonians remain hospitalized with 31 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 5,535 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. The state in total has administered 2,556,310 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,750,025 first and second doses of Moderna and 171,589 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (5), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (5), Klamath (11), Lane (12), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Washington (30), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,783rd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 15 and died on July 3 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,784th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on July 2 and died on July 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,785th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,786th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,787th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 24 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,788th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.