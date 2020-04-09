28 senior care facilities have COVID-19 cases, confirms DHS

The counts are expected to be updated every Tuesday and Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is releasing data about the number of senior care facilities with confirmed and pending cases of the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-eight senior care facilities have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff, as well as 76 others with tests pending, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS).

The Oregonian reported Wednesday that those counts are slightly higher, according to their own directly compiled data. They reported 34 senior care homes with confirmed cases and “nearly 90 under investigation.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to DHS for more details. Communications Officer Elisa Williams said they expect an update to their facilities list page every Tuesday and Friday with the most up-to-date counts. She did not confirm the Oregonian’s higher count of confirmed cases and pending tests.

Williams did not respond to a request to indicate which senior care homes had higher concentrations of confirmed cases.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Laurelhurst Village in Portland, which was listed as the highest concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases among the homes surveyed by The Oregonian. They did not respond in time for publication.

Laurelhurst Village had taken restrictive measures as a response to COVID-19, as per Gov. Brown’s executive order No. 20-03, Williams said. This included restriction of admissions, visitations, congregate activities and events, as well as infection control training and relocation of certain residents to private rooms, if available.

In addition, DHS and the Oregon Health Authority have been holding regular calls with the management of Laurelhurst Village, Williams stated in an email. She said the focus of the calls are to ensure the medical needs are being met for residents with the virus and those unaffected.

So far, there have been more than 1,239 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Oregon and 38 deaths.