29 Oregon counties now considered ‘Extreme Risk’ on COVID list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every Oregon coast county is under the state’s Extreme Risk umbrella, according to the updated risk levels of each county in the state, which was released by Gov. Kate Brown’s office on Tuesday.

Under the state’s new framework meant to mitigate COVID-19 infections, counties fall under one of four categories depending on the level of spread: Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk and Lower Risk. As of Tuesday, 29 counties now fall under the Extreme Risk umbrella.

Six of those counties moved up from lower-risk categories — Benton, Clatsop, Coos, Curry, Lincoln and Tillamook — while two other counties — Lake and Grant — moved down from Extreme Risk. Lake County is now considered Moderate Risk while Grant County is down to Lower Risk. Harney County also moved down from Moderate Risk to Lower Risk.

This list will be in effect from Dec. 18-31. The Oregon Health Authority publishes county data each week and the risk list is reassessed every two weeks.

Full list of counties

“We continue to see community spread across Oregon to the point that the majority of the state needs to continue with strict health and safety measures,” Brown said. “Until we reduce the spread and have high participation in vaccination, all Oregonians need to follow the guidelines in place in their counties. I am also asking Oregonians to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you’re sick.”

