29-year-old’s death among 9 new virus-related deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials say nine new coronavirus-related deaths, including that of a 29-year-old Multnomah County man, were reported on Friday.

The man, who has not been identified by officials, tested postive on Aug. 22 and died the same day at OHSU Hospital, according to the Oregon Health Authority. He did not have any reported underlying conditions.

Other deaths were reported in Marion, Washington, Umatilla, Malheur and Polk counties; the other reported deaths of Oregon residents, who were ages 50 and older, had or was believed to have had underlying conditions. The statewide death toll is now 447.

Meanwhile, state health officials announced 301 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases, with Multnomah County reporting the most at 72. Friday’s numbers had the state’s total number of cases pass 26,000.

The county breakdown is as follows: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (27), Coos (4), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Linn (5), Malheur (37), Marion (43), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Polk (9), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Washington (20), and Yamhill (5).

Multnomah County health officials are slated to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

More to come.