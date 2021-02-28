292 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

OHA says Oregon has now administered 973,022 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority did not report any new deaths in the state Sunday, but said there were 292 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

OHA says these cases are current as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary since Oregon’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. In the last year, there have been a total of 155,597 cases confirmed and presumptive cases in the state.

OHA also issued an update on vaccinations and said Oregon has now administered 973,022 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

29,330 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,513 doses were administered on Saturday, Feb. 27 and 9,817 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to report their vaccinations slowly, OHA said.

As of Sunday, 1,194,495 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

OHA said there are currently 134 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 14 fewer than Saturday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, five fewer than Saturday.

The county with the most reported cases on Sunday was Marion County with 52 cases followed by Washington County with 42 cases. The other county reported cases are as follows: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (26), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Morrow (2), Multnomah (25), Polk (11), Umatilla (8), Yamhill (10).