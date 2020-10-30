2nd straight day for record COVID cases in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second day in a row, Oregon reported a record-number of daily coronavirus cases along with the deaths of 2 more people. The Oregon Health Authority also released 3 new modeling scenarios based on information through October 22.

A total of 600 new cases were reported Friday in 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Once again, Multnomah County had the most cases — 152 — and when combined with Washington and Clackamas counties accounted for nearly half of all the reported cases.

Marion (44), Lane (34) and Umatilla (26) counties all had high case totals.

The complete county-by-county list for Friday is: Baker (3), Benton (1), Clackamas (45), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (4), Gilliam (1), Harney (2). Hood River (3), Jackson (69), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (9), Lake (4), Lane (34), Lincoln (1), Linn (18), Malheur (18), Marion (44), Morrow (3), Multnomah (152), Polk (7), Sherman (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (91), Yamhill (13).

Since the pandemic began, there have now been a total of 44,389 cases in Oregon.

The deaths of a 95-year-old woman in Linn County and an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County raised the cumulative toll in Oregon to 675.

New scenarios through November

The Oregon Health Authority released 3 new modeling scenarios using data through October 22.

If the transmission level stays as it currently is into late November, new daily cases would rise to an average of 380 and 22 people would be hospitalized daily.

If the transmission level drops to where it was in mid-August, the average daily case count would be 230. Hospitalizations would drop steeply.

But if there is a 5% increase in transmission, average daily cases would jump to 520 and daily hospitalizations would increase sharply.

Officials continue to advise people to do the simple things they’ve been stressing for months: Keep physical distance, avoid large gatherings, wear a face covering and wash your hands a lot.