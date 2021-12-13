3 cases of omicron confirmed in Oregon

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

Two people in their 20s, one in their 30s are first confirmed cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in Multnomah and Washington counties, Oregon health officials said Monday evening.

One Multnomah County resident in their 20s who was fully vaccinated tested positive on December 7. That person had recently traveled to Canada before displaying symptoms, officials said.

Two people in Washington County, one in their 20s and the other in their 30s, tested positive on December 9. Both were fully vaccinated. The person in their 30s recently traveled to Mexico before showing symptoms, OHA officials said.

State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said health officials always knew it was a matter of when, not if, the omicron variant would show up in Oregon.

“We recognize this news is concerning to many people. However, if history is our guide, we do know that even if a vaccine doesn’t target a specific variant, the strong immune response you get from being fully vaccinated can still be highly protective against severe disease from all COVID-19 variants,” he said in a statement.

Gov. Kate Brown said we all know the measures that are most effective in combating COVID-19 and its variants: “Get vaccinated, get your booster, and wear a mask. That’s the key to saving lives and keeping our businesses, schools, and communities open. If you aren’t yet vaccinated or need a booster dose, get an appointment or find a walk-in vaccine clinic in your area today.”

Sidelinger also said wearing masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings, staying physically distant and washing your hands regularly are also key to combating the coronavirus. Also, he said, stay home if you’re sick.