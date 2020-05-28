3 counties have bulk of 49 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven of the latest 49 COVID-19 cases in Oregon are linked to the outbreak at Townsend Farms, while 3 counties accounted for 33 of the cases.
Those counties — Washington, Multnomah and Marion — had most of the confirmed cases, the Oregon Health Authority said. The rest of the cases were reported in Clackamas, Deschutes, Jefferson, Malheur, Umatilla, Wasco and Yamhill counties.
Overall, 4086 confirmed cases in Oregon have been recorded since the outbreak began.
Three more people died from COVID-19: a 73-year-old woman from Clackamas County, a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County and a 72-year-old man in Polk County. Their deaths bring the overall Oregon total to 151.
Public health investigators said the outbreaks at Townsend Farms locations in Multnomah and Washington counties affect 48 of the approximately 350 people who arrived in the Portland metro area on May 23 and 24 to harvest fruit at sites owned by Townsend in Fairview and Cornelius. The Oregon Health Authority said those who tested were likely exposed to the virus before coming to Oregon. Another 13 tests were still pending on Thursday.
