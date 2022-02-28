PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the day Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the statewide mask mandates would be lifted March 12, the Oregon Health Authority released a 3-day COVID report that showed 1694 new cases and 40 more deaths.

Broken down by day, though, a dramatic drop in new COVID cases was reported, OHA said. On Friday there were 919 cases, with 460 on Saturday and 315 recorded on Sunday.

Cumulatively, there have been 693,929 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in Oregon since the first case was confirmed exactly 2 years ago.

Hospitalized patients also fell, OHA said. There are 479 patients in an Oregon hospital being treated for COVID, with 84 in ICU. Hospital beds are not as crowded — 16% of adult ICU beds are available and 9% of adult non-ICU beds.

The daily vaccination dose average fell to 3938 over 7-days. But Oregon reports 3,158,293 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,864,167 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There is no information at this time about the 40 people who succumbed to a COVID-19 illness. Overall, 6662 people have died since the pandemic began.

The 1694 new cases were recorded in these counties:

Baker (5), Benton (49), Clackamas (154), Clatsop (8), Columbia (33), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (11), Deschutes (91), Douglas (48), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Josephine (58), Klamath (40), Lake (4), Lane (139), Lincoln (27), Linn (82), Malheur (8), Marion (119), Morrow (1), Multnomah (337), Polk (42), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (234) and Yamhill (43).