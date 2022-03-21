PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Only 560 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Oregon over a 3-day period that ended March 20, OHA said Monday.

Those 560 cases were recorded in 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties and brought the overall case count to 701,729.

The cases by county between March 18-20, 2022:

Benton (14), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (27), Jefferson (9), Josephine (14), Klamath (7), Lake (1), Lane (51), Lincoln (3), Linn (19), Marion (42), Multnomah (139), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (2), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (82) and Yamhill (9).

Five more people succumbed to COVID-related illnesses. One of the 5 was a 30-year-old Clackamas County woman. Since the pandemic began, 6975 Oregonians have died from this coronavirus.

Hospitalizations continue to fluctuate but at a lower level than in previous weeks. As of Monday, 192 patients are hospitalized with COVID in Oregon and 29 patients are in the ICU.

People continue to get vaccinated, though the rolling 7-day average of 2309 is not as robust as it has been.

OHA said that as of Monday, 3,171,775 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,879,909 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.