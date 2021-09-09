3 Hillsboro schools have at least one COVID case

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Hillsboro schools have reported a COVID-19 case in either a student or staff member, the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report stated.

At Liberty High School, a student tested positive. A staff member was positive at Ladd Acres Elementary and 4 students at Evergreen Middle School tested positive.

These cases were reported within the last 2 weeks. To keep cases low and to mitigate the spread, school officials said they are following all the safety precautions: masking, social distancing and hanging signs as a reminder. They’ve also placed markings on the floor to help with social distancing.

South Meadows Middle School Principal Justin Welch told KOIN 6 News that if a student is exposed in school, they have online accomodations for the time it will take the student to quarantine. That will lessen any disruption in learning.

The district said they’re doing what they can. They’ve linked common misinformation as well as the truth about the vaccine on their website. Wednesday they hosted a vaccine clinic at one of their high schools in partnership with Virginia Garcia Health Center.

Educators said parents want their kids back in school as much as kids want to be back in school.