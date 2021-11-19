3 in their 30s among 28 deaths in Oregon COVID report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people in their 30s are among the 28 new deaths from COVID reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Friday.

The death toll in Oregon since the pandemic began now stands at 4914. The reported deaths on Friday include a few who died months ago and are just now being included, officials said.

The 3 people in their 30s are a 35-year-old woman from Washington County, a 37-year-old woman from Multnomah County and a 37-year-old man from Douglas County.

Another 1090 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded in 33 Oregon counties. The overall case count is now 384,062.

Cases by counties:

Baker (13), Benton (17), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (2), Columbia (17), Coos (21), Crook (21), Curry (1), Deschutes (97), Douglas (60), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (30), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (16), Linn (64), Malheur (6), Marion (97), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (22), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (6), Wasco (3), Washington (111), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (26).

There are 12 fewer people in hospitals with COVID than on Thursday and 10 fewer patients in the ICU. However, hospitals remain full. OHA officials said there are only 9% adult ICU beds available and only 6% of non-ICU beds.

Vaccination average continues to climb, as the 7-day average now stands at 18,181 doses per day.

The next OHA report will be Monday, November 22.