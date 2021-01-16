3 Oregon inmates die, many more ill in COVID-19 prison outbreaks

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — State officials say two inmates at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and another at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19.

That makes it at least five Oregon prisoners who have died since the beginning of January in the latest surge in cases. Department of Corrections data as of Jan. 14 show that Two Rivers had 268 active cases among inmates, accounting for about half of all active cases among inmates statewide.

The Deer Ridge prisoner who died Saturday was between 55 and 65 years old.

In all, 28 inmates have died after testing positive for COVID.