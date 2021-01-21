3 more people in Oregon prisons infected with COVID-19 die

by: The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State officials say three more people who were incarcerated in Oregon prisons have died after contracting COVID-19.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that two men at Two Rivers Correctional Institution who were both between 70 and 80 years old died at a local hospital this week.

Officials also said a man who was between 55 and 65 years old at Oregon State Penitentiary died Thursday at a nearby hospital. Officials say he was the 36th person to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, which is standard practice.

