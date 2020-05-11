3 new coronavirus deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three new deaths stemming from COVID-19 were reported Monday, bringing Oregon’s death toll from the virus to 130.

The latest Oregon casualties from COVID-19 were a 91-year-old man in Polk County, a 64-year-old man in Umatilla County and a 77-year-old woman in Washington County. Health officials were only able to confirm that the 91-year-old man had underlying conditions.

In addition to three new deaths, state health officials also confirmed 51 new cases and seven new presumptive cases of the virus in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (2), Clatsop (4), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (14), Polk (3), Washington (14).

To date there have been 3,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon.