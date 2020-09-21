3 more deaths, 201 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 200 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths were reported on Monday by health officials in Oregon.

The state’s death toll is now at 529, according to the Oregon Health Authority. All three deaths were reported in Multnomah County. The victims ranged from 80 years old to 54 years old.

Meanwhile, the 201 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus brings the state total to 30,995.

The majority of new cases were reported in the Portland metro area, with Multnomah County reporting 35 cases, Washington County reporting 25 and Clackamas County reporting 16. However, Lane County reported 28 new cases, while Jackson County in southern Oregon reported 18. Marion County, which has seen past outbreaks, reported 18 cases. Malheur County in eastern Oregon reported 12.

The rest are as follows: Wasco with 10 cases; Deschutes County with eight; Umatilla and Coos counties with four each; Curry and Josephine counties with three each; Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Douglas, Klamath and Morrow with two each; and Hood River, Lincoln, Linn, Tillamook and Yamhill counties with one each.