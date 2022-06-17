PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening, puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.

Residents in Lane, Douglas and Jackson counties were listed as high-risk last week by the CDC. However, those counties have since been placed at the medium-risk level.

A community level is rated at “high” if a county has had more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and more than 10% of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 in the past seven days. The latest calculations were made on Wednesday, June 15.

Hood River’s case rate per 100,000 is 286.55, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.6. Curry County has a case rate of 266.09, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.9. Coos County has a case rate of 283.78, with new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 of 13.9.

Those in counties placed at a medium risk level means residents who are at high-risk for severe disease should be cautious and consider wearing masks, in addition to staying up-to-date on vaccination status. High-risk level communities should consider universal masking, according to the CDC. Those in a county with low risk can drop indoor masking rules.

Oregon counties are currently listed at high risk as of Thursday:

  • Hood River County
  • Curry County
  • Coos County

Counties currently listed at medium risk in Oregon as of Thursday:

  • Columbia County
  • Washington County
  • Multnomah County
  • Clackamas County
  • Marion County
  • Polk County
  • Linn County
  • Benton County
  • Lane County
  • Douglas County
  • Jackson County
  • Klamath County
  • Wasco County
  • Jefferson County
  • Deschutes County
  • Sherman County
  • Crook County
  • Gilliam County
  • Wallowa County
  • Union County
  • Baker County
  • Malheur County

Oregon counties are currently listed at low risk as of Thursday:

  • Clatsop County
  • Tillamook County
  • Yamhill County
  • Lincoln County
  • Josephine County
  • Morrow County
  • Umatilla County
  • Wheeler County
  • Grant County
  • Harney County
  • Lake County