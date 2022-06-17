PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new CDC map on county-level community risks now recommends residents in three new Oregon counties wear masks indoors based on the prevalence of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, which was released online on Thursday evening, puts three new counties at high risk: Hood River County, Coos County and Curry County.
Residents in Lane, Douglas and Jackson counties were listed as high-risk last week by the CDC. However, those counties have since been placed at the medium-risk level.
A community level is rated at “high” if a county has had more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and more than 10% of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 in the past seven days. The latest calculations were made on Wednesday, June 15.
Hood River’s case rate per 100,000 is 286.55, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.6. Curry County has a case rate of 266.09, with new COVID-19 hospital admission per 100,000 of 13.9. Coos County has a case rate of 283.78, with new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 of 13.9.
Those in counties placed at a medium risk level means residents who are at high-risk for severe disease should be cautious and consider wearing masks, in addition to staying up-to-date on vaccination status. High-risk level communities should consider universal masking, according to the CDC. Those in a county with low risk can drop indoor masking rules.
Oregon counties are currently listed at high risk as of Thursday:
- Hood River County
- Curry County
- Coos County
Counties currently listed at medium risk in Oregon as of Thursday:
- Columbia County
- Washington County
- Multnomah County
- Clackamas County
- Marion County
- Polk County
- Linn County
- Benton County
- Lane County
- Douglas County
- Jackson County
- Klamath County
- Wasco County
- Jefferson County
- Deschutes County
- Sherman County
- Crook County
- Gilliam County
- Wallowa County
- Union County
- Baker County
- Malheur County
Oregon counties are currently listed at low risk as of Thursday:
- Clatsop County
- Tillamook County
- Yamhill County
- Lincoln County
- Josephine County
- Morrow County
- Umatilla County
- Wheeler County
- Grant County
- Harney County
- Lake County