3 new virus deaths in Oregon brings total to 137

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after Gov. Kate Brown announced which counties were approved to enter Phase 1 of her reopening plan, Oregon health officials announced three new coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths, which were all men in their 60s, bring the statewide total to 137. Two of the men were Multnomah County residents, while the third lived in Washington County.

Meanwhile, the state announced 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,479.

Most of the reported cases were in Marion County, which had 33; county officials had applied to start reopening by May 15, but were denied by Brown’s office. Multnomah County, which did not apply for Phase 1 reopening, had the second-highest number of cases on Thursday, with 19 positive cases.

Yamhill County health officials reported five new cases, while Washington, Deschutes, Umatilla and Linn counties each reported two new cases. Both Polk and Malheur counties each reported one new coronavirus case.

Like Multnomah, Washington County health officials did not apply to reopen by May 15. Umatilla’s application is under review, while Polk was denied by Brown’s office as well. Yamhill, Deschutes, Malheur and Linn counties have all been allowed to reopen.