30 virus-related deaths reported in Oregon; state death toll crosses 1K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported another record number of virus-related deaths and new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state on Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced during her press conference on Friday.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 30 Oregonians, Brown said. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,003.

More than 2,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority as well, resulting in the state breaking the 80,000 mark for the total number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, officials announced that pending FDA approval, more than 147,000 first doses of vaccines will be coming to Oregon within weeks.

