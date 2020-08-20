301 COVID cases recorded in 25 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 301 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were recorded in 25 Oregon counties on Thursday, along with the deaths of 4 more people.

Of those 301 cases, Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion counties combined for 193. Umatilla County, which was upgraded to Phase 1 by Gov. Kate Brown, had 19.

The other counties recording COVID cases are: Benton (4), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (7), Morrow (5), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (3), Wasco (1) and Yamhill (12).

The 4 people who died ranged in age between 60 and 86, and all had underlying health conditions, Oregon Health Authority officials said. They lived in Washington, Baker, Douglas and Linn counties.

Since the pandemic began, Oregon has recorded 412 deaths and 24,165 cases.