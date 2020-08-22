302 new COVID cases recorded in Oregon, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that COVID-19 had claimed the lives of three more Oregonians. Additionally, 302 new cases of the virus had been diagnosed in the state.
The new confirmed/presumptive cases were found in the following Oregon counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).
The state’s death toll is now at 417 fatalities. The three recent deaths include: a 60-year-old Marion County man—it is unknown if he had underlying health conditions—a 37-year-old Mulnomah County woman with no underlying health conditions, and a 98-year-old Yamhill County woman who had underlying health conditions.
In total, 24,710 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state.
