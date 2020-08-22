302 new COVID cases recorded in Oregon, 3 more deaths

The state total is at 24,710 COVID-19 cases

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, a medical worker performs a COVID-19 test at a test centre at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia. The World Health Organization’s Europe office senior emergency official Catherine Smallwood, said Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, the agency had begun “direct discussions” with Russia to try obtaining more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country recently approved. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that COVID-19 had claimed the lives of three more Oregonians. Additionally, 302 new cases of the virus had been diagnosed in the state.

The new confirmed/presumptive cases were found in the following Oregon counties: Baker (9), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (7), Grant (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Lane (5), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Malheur (18), Marion (51), Morrow (2), Multnomah (56), Polk (3), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (41), Yamhill (14).

The state’s death toll is now at 417 fatalities. The three recent deaths include: a 60-year-old Marion County man—it is unknown if he had underlying health conditions—a 37-year-old Mulnomah County woman with no underlying health conditions, and a 98-year-old Yamhill County woman who had underlying health conditions.

In total, 24,710 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state.

