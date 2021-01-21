31 caregivers at Redmond hospital test positive for COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hospital in Redmond is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak affecting workers.

The St. Charles Redmond hospital said 31 caregivers have tested positive, and the Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority are investigating.

It’s unclear how the outbreak occurred.

St. Charles Health System, Inc., is headquartered in Bend. They own and operate St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond.

New precautions are in place at the hospital, such as testing all caregivers and increasing air exchange.

They are also limiting visitors.