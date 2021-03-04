32 new COVID deaths reported in Oregon

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a Brussels police chief inspector Didier Bruer at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 392 new COVID cases on Thursday, raising the state total to 156,673.

32 new deaths were reported as well, raising the state’s death toll to 2,284. 140 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 29 of them in the ICU.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,043,609 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (21), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (23), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (10), Josephine (23), Klamath (7), Lake (4), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (38), Morrow (1), Multnomah (52), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (18), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Washington (34) and Yamhill (6).