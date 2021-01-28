32-year-old owner of Tropicale cocktail bar dies from COVID-19

Alfredo Climaco was just 32 years old when he died on Monday due to complications from the virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A beloved Portland cocktail bar owner has died from COVID-19.

Alfredo Climaco was just 32 years old when he died on Monday due to complications from the virus, his bar Tropicale announced on its social media pages.

Climaco immigrated from Mexico to the United States 10 years ago and learned English through business classes at Portland Community College.

He started Tropicale only six months ago and was known by many here as the “Piña Colada King.”

“Tropicale was his first bar, but Alfredo had a vision for a cocktail empire. With all of this growth, he also wanted to give back to the local restaurant community. He was adamant about lifting up others, especially the Portland Mercado community that supported him from the beginning,” read a statement on his bar’s social media pages.

A GoFundMe has been started in his memory to help his family cover medical and funeral costs.