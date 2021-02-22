324 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. —
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 324 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 153,134.
There were no new deaths reported, and the state’s death toll stands at 2,155. 167 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 47 of them in ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 821,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Coos (18), Curry (10), Deschutes (11), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (4), Lane (12), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (83), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).