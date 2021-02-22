324 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

BUENOS AIRES, FEBRUARY 22: A woman over eighty years old receives the first dose of Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca) vaccine at Recoleta Cultural Center during the launch day of the second stage of the national vaccination plan on February 22, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. From today, citizens over 80 years old and residents of nursing homes can be vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 324 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 153,134.

There were no new deaths reported, and the state’s death toll stands at 2,155. 167 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 47 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 821,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Coos (18), Curry (10), Deschutes (11), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (4), Lane (12), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (83), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).