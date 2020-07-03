344 new COVID cases, 8 Oregon counties on ‘Watch List’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As another 344 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority Friday, Gov. Kate Brown put 8 counties on a hotspot “Watch List.”

Those counties — Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wasco — will be monitored closely to “prioritize additional resources to suppress the virus in these hotspot communities.”

Cases were reported in 28 of Oregon’s 36 counties, led by Multnomah (59), Umatilla (49), Washington (46), Marion (32), Clackamas (22) and Malheur (20).

The cumulative number of cases in Oregon now stands at 9636. Of those cases, Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties have the most — 2361, 1595, 1491, respectively.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 209.

OHA released a table of trends between mid-June and early July that show where the COVID-19 virus is spreading fastest and which counties have the highest rates of sporadic transmission — that is, cases not linked to outbreaks or clusters.

The 8 counties on the “Watch List” have the highest sporadic transmission rate.