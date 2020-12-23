35 deaths, 119 in ICU in Oregon COVID report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 35 people died from COVID-19 in Oregon and another 1282 confirmed/presumptive cases were reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Officials also released statistics on vaccine delivery and hospitalizations Overall, Oregon has given 7203 first dose of the 2-shot vaccine at hospitals and long-term care facilities. Currently, there are 524 people hospitalized with COVID and of those, 119 are in the intensive care units.

The cases reported Tuesday were recorded in 32 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Of the 1282 cases, a total of 579 were in the tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. Cumulatively, there have now been a total of 105,073 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began

The recorded deaths on Tuesday raised the overall toll to 1382. Those who died ranged in age from 41 to 96. Most had underlying health conditions.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon was making progress.

“Step-by-step we are making great progress in fighting this virus,” she said during her Tuesday press conference. There was evidence that the two-week freeze earlier this month “blunted the virus surge.”

“Thanks to Oregonians to respecting our safety measures, we didn’t see the spike in cases we feared,” she said. Cases were down 11% last week,” the governor said.