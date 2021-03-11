367 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

Wearing double masks, Mark Holton, a Lock Haven student home on break, walks his puppy Bella during a winter storm in Monroe Township, Wyoming County, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran /The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 367 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 158,644.

11 new deaths were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 2,316. 121 Oregonians remain hospitalized due to COVID, with 24 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,235,071 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,562,835 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (14), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (23), Douglas (21), Grant (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (8), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (30), Multnomah (62), Polk (7), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (12), Wasco (4), Washington (38) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,306th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,307th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on March 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,308th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 9 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,309th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,310th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who died on Feb. 26 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,311th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on March 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,312th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,313th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Polk County who died on Feb. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,314th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,315th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,316th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 9 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.