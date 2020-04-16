$38M from CARES Act to support Oregon child care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Financial help is on the way for child care providers in Oregon but many are still in need of critical supplies.

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkeley announced Thursday that Oregon will receive $38.6 million to support families’ child care needs and child care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is part of the CARES Act approved by Congress last month and will increase income limits for workers—allowing more workers to qualify for child care assistance.

Providers will be paid for the increased number of absent days for children still enrolled but who aren’t attending due to the pandemic. Child care centers that have closed are still eligible for ongoing payments.

“It’s hugely important to these essential workers because so often the continually put themselves and their families at risk to help us,” said Wyden. “The need is so enormous—this doesn’t come close to meeting all of the need. This is just, in my view, trying to put a BandAid on the crisis in terms of shortage of child care services.”

Child care providers are considered “essential” because people who still need to go to work must be able to leave their children in safe hands. Half of Oregon’s licensed child care providers stepped up to provide emergency care.

Members of a child care providers labor union rallied at the Oregon Capitol on Wednesday, calling for more support from the state.

“What about us? We don’t have supplies. We don’t have hand sanitizer. These are the things they are requiring us to keep our day-care open,” said Anita Bates, a daycare provider and member of Local 132. “We need thermometers, we need to take their temperatures.”

Bates said she needs the supplies to continue to follow guidelines for emergency child care at her two locations, which are both open and accepting children. Guidepost Montessori employees said they’re also in need of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

“There is a tremendous shortage of good child care providers and a tremendous need for those services,” said Wyden. “What we are able to do with these funds is step up and modestly help reduce the size of the problem.”

You can call 211 to get a referral to a child care provider near you.