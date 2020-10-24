399 new COVID cases follow record-setting daily total

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a day in which Oregon tallied its highest daily total of COVID-19 infections to date, state officials reported 399 new cases and four deaths Saturday.

The latest additions brought the state’s total number of reported infections to 41,739 and the death toll to 653, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

All four victims reported Saturday had underlying medical conditions:

-73-year-old Multnomah County woman

-69-year-old Malheur County woman

-87-year-old Washington County woman

-75-year-old Marion County woman

The new cases in OHA’s latest report were from the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (12), Marion (48), Multnomah (99), Polk (5), Umatilla (17), Wallowa (2), Washington (71), and Yamhill (2).

On Friday, the U.S. shattered its single-day record by recording more than 85,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — the most since July 16’s mark of 75,600.