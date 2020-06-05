3rd-highest total of Oregon COVID-19 cases reported Friday

A medical worker wearing gear to protect against coronavirus infection disinfects a driver of his ambulance after escorting a patient to a hospital for COVID-19 patients in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported the third highest daily count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but noted there are a number of factors.

The 97 cases reported Friday brings the 3-day total in Oregon to 238, officials said, and the cumulative total to 4570.

There are multiple reasons for the higher totals: more testing, more contact tracing, more household cases connected with another confirmed case, workplace outbreaks. However, “the overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the US,” OHA said.

Of the 97 cases in 16 Oregon counties, half were in 3 counties: Washington (20), Marion (17) and Multnomah.

The rest of the cases were split between Benton (5), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (9), Jefferson (9), Klamath (1), Lincoln (4), Linn (3), Malheur (1), Umatilla (1), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (4).

Additionally 2 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 161. A 63-year-old Multnomah County man and a 96-year-old Marion County woman both died June 3 and both had underlying medical conditions.

Also Friday, Multnomah County applied for entry into Phase 1, the last Oregon county to apply for reopening. Other nearby counties entered Phase 2 on Friday.